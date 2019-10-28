× Woman injured in hit-and-run in Reidsville; police looking for driver

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Reidsville on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

At 4:44 p.m., officers came to Northwest Market Street near Field Street after a report of a person hit by a truck.

When officers got there, they found a 40-year-old woman lying on the side of the street with a visible injury to her left leg.

The woman told police she was walking on Northwest Market Street when she was hit by a truck that proceeded to drive off.

She was taken by EMS to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

Several witnesses said the truck was headed north on Northwest Market Street and turned left on Field Street after hitting the woman. It was described as a small dark green or black pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-1010.

36.370717 -79.664124