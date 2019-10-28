Winston-Salem police investigating homicide on West Academy Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway on West Academy Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 3:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance on the 1000 block of West Academy Street Southwest.

One male victim was reportedly killed.

Winston-Salem police have not released any other details.

This scene is separate from another nearby investigation where a person was shot and suffered serious injuries minutes later at the intersection of West Academy Street and Mulberry Street.