Winston-Salem police investigating homicide on West Academy Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway on West Academy Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At 3:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance on the 1000 block of West Academy Street Southwest.
One male victim was reportedly killed.
Winston-Salem police have not released any other details.
This scene is separate from another nearby investigation where a person was shot and suffered serious injuries minutes later at the intersection of West Academy Street and Mulberry Street.
36.085341 -80.252486