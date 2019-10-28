Winston-Salem neighbors shocked as police investigate 2 crimes on Academy Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem crime scene investigators spent Monday investigating two separate crime scenes along Academy Street.

Authorities received a call from a concerned neighbor at around 3:00 a.m. Monday. They reported to police that they heard a struggle and assault coming from a nearby unit at Spear Manor Apartments, in the 1000 block of Academy Street.

When investigators arrived, they found Marcus Smith, 26, inside his apartment dead. Authorities found and arrested Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, and Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, who also lived inside the apartment with Marcus.

Police believe they stabbed Marcus multiple times for a reason that is still unknown.

Both Bussey and Sanchez are charged with first-degree murder.

As officers investigated this scene, Winston-Salem police received a call about a man who had been shot in the 600 block of Mulberry Street. That’s at the intersection of Academy Street less than half a mile from Spear Manor Apartments.

Officers said they found Eric Coble, 43, with a serious gunshot wound. They said he was shot and left for dead along the sidewalk.

Coble was taken to the hospital and is still being treated.

Police have not identified a suspect’s description.

“It’s so close,” Connie Johnson said. She lives on Academy Street near both of these shootings sites and said she never imagined crimes would get so close to her front door.

“If they can get that close to some of these other people in the neighborhood, they can get close to here in my house," Johnson said.

She said that she had also heard random gunfire and loud yelling coming from the streets behind Academy.

She said she had no idea that what she would hear early Monday would be so serious, especially the shooting of Coble.

He was found along the sidewalk that Johnson uses every day to get to the bus stop.

“I was on the bus, and I seen all of the rope and things taped off," Johnson said. "The bus driver said that somebody had done got shot ... and it’s a little scary.”

When asked, Winston-Salem police said that the cases are not connected and that it’s not too rare that they have crime scenes so close together.

However, Johnson and her neighbors told FOX8 they will constantly have their guard up.