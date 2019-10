Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 3:22 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to the intersection of West Academy Street and Mulberry Street.

Officers say they found one person who had been. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police say that do not have any suspects.