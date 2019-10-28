Venezuelan band performs live on FOX8 ahead of Colorful Sounds in Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hispanic League does some very important work helping to create educational opportunities for students through scholarship programs.

And they also provide the community with cultural experiences, including the Colorful Sounds concert series.

Mari Jo Turner, of the Hispanic League, joined us on FOX8 to talk about their upcoming events.

Alos, a few members of the Eddy Marcano Quarter performed a quick number live on set.

Colorful Sounds in Concert will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event takes place at Watson Hall at UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., in Winston-Salem.

To purchase tickets or find out more, visit the Hispanic League website.