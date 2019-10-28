Suspect arrested after man shot in back, killed in High Point, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting of death 22-year-old Khalil Jones, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Investigators established probable cause to obtain a warrant for arrest Thursday and Charles D. Harris, 34, of High Point, was arrested for first-degree murder by High Point police and officials with the United

States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Jones was pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital on Sept. 20.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Wise Avenue near Sharon Street.

The caller said a man on a moped was lying in the road.

Officers then found Jones who had apparently been shot in the back, the release says.

"He just didn't deserve to die like that," Joanna Guest, his aunt, told FOX8.

Family members say Khalil had made mistakes and gotten into trouble before, but he was working to move forward.

"He had a whole life ahead of him that could have been different. Just the choices he made and the people he hung around with," Guest said. "He just was trying to change, trying to do better, trying to be a better person."