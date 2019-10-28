× SC woman shoots child with BB gun while waking her up to go to school, police say

CONWAY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman was arrested and is accused of shooting a child with a BB gun Thursday while she was trying to wake her up for school, according to jail records, WMBF reports.

Shelonda Miller Dollard, 39, was booked and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, J. Reuben Long Detention Center records state.

Three hours later, she was out on a $10,000 bond.

An officer was called to Conway Elementary School Oct. 21 to respond to reported child neglect, according to a Conway Police Department report.

Police say the child told a nurse that Dollard had shot her with a BB gun.

Dollard spoke with the officer and the report states she admitted to shooting the child with the BB gun on accident while trying to get her out of bed and prepared for school.

The child was reportedly shot in the foot and took off her shoe to show the officer the wound from the BB gun, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued when the case was presented to the court Wednesday.

The report states that Dollard turned herself in to police Thursday.