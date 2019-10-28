× Robbery suspect crashes, kills innocent driver during North Carolina police chase, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A police chase ended with an innocent man dead, according to WECT.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday morning, New Hanover County deputies responded to an armed robbery at Walmart.

After, law enforcement got word of a person erratically driving on Oleander Drive.

The suspect reportedly rammed a deputy’s cruiser before heading down Wrightsville Avenue and crashing into a Jeep Wrangler, WECT reports.

Police say 51-year-old Sean Alan Evans, an innocent man who was in the Jeep, was thrown from the Jeep and killed.

The suspect driver, Timothy Willoughby, 40, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking or entering, larceny, driving while impaired, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy, speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors, exceeding posted speed limit, reckless driving with wanton disregard and failure to stop for a steady red light.

The passenger, Amy Miles, 38, was taken to a hospital and will be charged with aiding and abetting driving while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.