President Trump releases picture of dog who helped capture, kill ISIS leader

President Donald Trump released a picture of the dog who helped capture and kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi over the weekend.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” President Trump posted on Twitter.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said at the White House, calling the ISIS leader’s capture “the top national security priority of my administration.”

The President said a US special operations forces mission went after the ISIS leader and there were no US deaths during the mission.

Several ISIS fighters and companions with al-Baghdadi during the mission were killed. Eleven children were moved out of the house and are uninjured, the President said.

Trump said al-Baghdadi was chased to the end of a dead-end tunnel by dogs, “dragging” three children with him.

At the end of the tunnel, he detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and the children with him.

The President said “immediate” and “totally positive” test results proved it was al-Baghdadi.

Trump said the ISIS leader “spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.”

The President said US forces obtained “highly sensitive material and information from the raid, much having to do with ISIS — origins, future plans, things that we very much want.”

Trump told reporters al-Baghdadi was under surveillance for a couple of weeks and that two to three planned missions were scrapped before the successful one was launched.