Police looking for leads after man shot in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:47 am, October 28, 2019, by

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is expected to survive after he was shot in Winston-Salem overnight, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of East 17th Street.

At the scene, police found 24-year-old Anthony Denard Speas Jr. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

Speas was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A black Jeep may be involved. Police say they canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to gather any more suspect information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.