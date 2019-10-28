× Police looking for leads after man shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is expected to survive after he was shot in Winston-Salem overnight, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 12:35 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of East 17th Street.

At the scene, police found 24-year-old Anthony Denard Speas Jr. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

Speas was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A black Jeep may be involved. Police say they canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to gather any more suspect information.