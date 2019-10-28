Person airlifted after I-77 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers, troopers say

Posted 3:47 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, October 28, 2019

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — One person was airlifted to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 77 that involved two tractor-trailers and two other vehicles, troopers say.

The crash happened at 12:03 p.m. just south of the 82-mile marker.

A person driving a tractor-trailer reportedly didn’t slow down and hit a vehicle, which set off a chain reaction with another tractor-trailer and vehicle.

The identity of the person who was airlifted has not been released at this time, and the person’s condition is also unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

