New details reported after missing Virginia teen allegedly abducted by man with ‘suicidal ideations’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — It’s been about one week since a 14-year-old girl went missing, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a few new details in an updated Amber Alert.

The FBI reports 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, early on the morning of Oct. 21.

“She is believed to be an endangered missing juvenile in the company of Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass,” the FBI said in a report.

They may be traveling in a light blue, almost silver-colored 2003 Toyota Matrix. The FBI now knows the handle is missing from the rear passenger-side door.

Investigators say he could be using any one of three Virginia license plates:

VEM-9071

UXW-3614

249-9UT. (The FBI now reports this as a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” plate)

“Lynch, Jr. may be considered armed and potentially dangerous,” the FBI said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported suspected abductor 33-year-old Lynch Jr. “is believed to be armed with a 9mm and had recent suicidal ideations.”

Isabel is described as white girl standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long straight hair and a birthmark on the inside of her right leg, and both of her ears are pierced.

Lynch Jr. is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

They may be traveling out of state and staying in wooded areas where they could camp, the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 261-1044.