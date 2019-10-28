Man on bicycle sideswiped, killed by dump truck in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man riding his bicycle was sideswiped by a dump truck and killed Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to Southdale Avenue and Overdale Road and found Jamey Alfredo Thornton, 42, of Winston-Salem, dead next to his bicycle.

An early investigation has found that Thornton was riding his bicycle south in the northbound lane of Southdale Avenue.

He was then sideswiped by a 2001 Mack dump truck around 6:52 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

The 3600 block of Southdale Avenue was closed to traffic for around 4 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

