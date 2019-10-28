Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting on Mulberry Street in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police initially reported this as a homicide and death investigation but then told FOX8 that the police department's release was incorrect. The victim is currently alive.

At about 3:22 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot on the 600 block of Mulberry Street.

Officers say they found 43-year-old Eric Scott Coble, of Germanton, lying on the side of the road. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say no suspects are in custody and that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

This scene is separate from another nearby investigation where a person was killed minutes earlier on the 1000 block of West Academy Street Southwest.