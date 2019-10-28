Looking back at the Pazuzu Algarad case 5 years later – ‘Seduced by Satan’ episode 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the first episode of a five-part series, FOX8 delves into the life of Pazuzu Algarad, five years after deputies discovered the bodies of two men in the backyard of his home in Clemmons.

Algarad and his self-proclaimed wife, Amber Burch, were each charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder in the deaths of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch. Another woman, Krystal Matlock, was later charged with accessory after the fact.

Episode one chronicles the discovery and eventual identification of the bodies. With most of the people who witnessed the murders either dead or in jail, FOX8 speaks with Algarad’s mother, Cynthia James, who described the murders, which took place while she was home.

More than a story of murder, this series aims at chronicling Algarad’s transformation from a boy named John Alexander Lawson, to Pazuzu, while detailing how his crimes may have been prevented.

Podcast