No gun found at Southwest Guilford Middle School after High Point police investigate

Posted 10:26 am, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, October 28, 2019

Southwest Guilford Middle School (file photo)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police investigated after a report that a child brought a gun to Southwest Guilford Middle School, but officers determined there was no gun at the school.

At about 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, police responded to a situation involving a juvenile at the school.

According to an incident report, they were investigating a claim that there was a handgun on school property.

Police later clarified that the investigation did uncover a firearm.

No criminal charges have been filed.

 

