No gun found at Southwest Guilford Middle School after High Point police investigate
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police investigated after a report that a child brought a gun to Southwest Guilford Middle School, but officers determined there was no gun at the school.
At about 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, police responded to a situation involving a juvenile at the school.
According to an incident report, they were investigating a claim that there was a handgun on school property.
Police later clarified that the investigation did uncover a firearm.
No criminal charges have been filed.
35.955692 -80.005318