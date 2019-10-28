× Guilford County commissioners to consider prohibiting e-cigarettes, tobacco at government buildings

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners may add a ban on e-cigarettes and tobacco products at government buildings to the current county regulations, according to a news release.

The drafted regulation would ban the use of e-cigarettes and tobacco products in local government buildings and vehicles. The rule would not apply to private property.

Among the local government buildings affected, are those leased by the county or municipality in the county.

Tobacco products and e-cigarettes would also be banned within 50 feet of Health and Human Services buildings.

Anyone who violates this rule, including county or municipal employees, could face a Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

If approved, the rule would go into effect beginning on Jan. 1, 2020.

The board plans to consider this change at their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Commissioners Chamber Room at the Old County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

For more information, visit the Guilford County website.