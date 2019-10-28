Greensboro firefighters working to free multiple people from overturned pickup truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters in Greensboro are currently working to free several people from an overturned pickup truck, according to Professional Firefighters of Greensboro.

The pickup truck is overturned on the corner of Cone Boulevard and Elm Street.

One person has reportedly been freed.

Greensboro police say all traffic is being diverted at North Elm Street at Rockford Road and West Cone Boulevard traffic is being diverted at Marston Road.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes until the road is clear.