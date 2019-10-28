Former US Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina dies at 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kay Hagan, a former U.S. Senator from North Carolina, has died at the age of 66, her family said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning," family said. "Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.

"We are deeply grateful for the support shared with our family as Kay worked to regain her strength these last few years after her illness, and we appreciate your continued prayers."

Hagan, a Democrat, served as a Senator from 2009 to 2015.

She previously served in the North Carolina Senate from 1999 to 2009.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement:

"Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people - especially young girls - to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today."

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina said:

“Brooke and I are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely loss of Kay Hagan. Kay dedicated much of her life to serving North Carolina, and she will be remembered for her tireless work on behalf of the home and the people she loved. In our time as Senate colleagues, we worked across the aisle together frequently on issues that we both knew would determine what type of country our children would inherit, from conservation to our common defense. She tackled everything she did with a passion and a sense of humor that will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker said in a statement: