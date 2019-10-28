Florida pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen has died, police say

Posted 1:20 pm, October 28, 2019

Bryan Fulwider

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A former Florida minister who was facing dozens of charges of sexual battery against a minor had died, police say, WESH rpeorts.

Police have not released information about how Rev. Bryan Fulwider died.

The First Congregational Church of Winter Park, where Fulwider served as senior pastor, sent out a statement to its members Monday.

According to the released statement, “Bryan Fulwider took his own life early this morning at his home.”

He was arrested in early October and allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl from 2005 to 2010.

The assault reportedly happened while he was the senior pastor at the First Congregational Church in Winter Park.

His death happened around a week after he was released from jail on bond.

