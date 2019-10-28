Deputies crash 3-year-old’s birthday party after no one shows up

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When no one showed up to a 3-year-old’s birthday party, deputies crashed the party to make sure she wasn’t alone, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the birthday bash.

A mother initially shared a photo of the young girl all by herself at the park shelter. An inflatable bounce house sat empty, and there was no one sitting at any of the decorated tables.

“When deputies in north Pinellas County were told no one showed up to Paisley’s 3rd birthday party, they decided to make an appearance to wish her a happy birthday and even brought a gift!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Word then began to spread, and even more people came out to help celebrate with little Paisley.