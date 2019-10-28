Dad makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAVERHILL, Mass. -- A Massachusetts father pulled an idea from his family tree for this year's epic custom Halloween costume for his son with cerebral palsy, WFXT reports.

Fifteen-year-old Tommy Hardy doesn't see his wheelchair when he's in his custom-made Halloween costume.

Instead, he sees himself behind the cockpit, piloting an iconic air force jet: the SR-71 Blackbird.

For the past month, Tommy's dad and friends have put in nearly 100 hours, using parts from around the garage, to create the Halloween costume.

"I think it's a great family tradition we have," said Tom Hardy, Tommy's father.

Tommy is living with autism and is nonverbal, but his dad says he's your typical teenager who loves Halloween.

"To watch Tommy light up and, not only him light up trick or treating as a kid, but also seeing the other kids around him just being like 'oh, that's an awesome costume, bud.' They're not looking at him like he's in a wheelchair. Just seeing an awesome costume and a little kid going out, having some fun," Hardy said.

In the past, Tommy has been an X-Wing from Star Wars, rode one of the dragons from Game of Thrones and last year, he stopped traffic in this police car.

But this year's costume has a special meaning for the family.

"We actually got a photo of the SR-71 cockpit. So we cut that out, laminated then added my father and mother from their military days," Hardy said.

Tommy's grandparents were both in the Air Force and both passed away this year.

"My parents were huge supporters of what we did doing this each year, so we wanted to give something back," Hardy said.

the custom build only cost them about $75.

This is the fourth year the family has been able to pull off the feat.