Convicted rapist, child molester wanted after being released from prison by accident

Posted 4:09 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, October 28, 2019

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez

FORSYTH, Ga. — A convicted rapist is wanted after being released by accident from a Georgia prison, WSB reports.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Georgia Department of Corrections are looking for Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, who was reportedly convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation.

Georgia Department of Corrections records show he was serving a life sentence and had been in prison since April 2015.

He was released “in error,” Friday around noon, according to Lori Benoit, a department spokesperson.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez,” Benoit said. “The public is reminded to call 911 and do not approach.”

Munoz-Mendez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs around 186 pounds, officials say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact GDC officials at (478) 992-5111 or by email at gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.

