Congressional primaries in North Carolina could be delayed because of court ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. — Congressional primaries in North Carolina could be delayed because of a court ruling, WRAL reports.

A three-judge panel on Monday ruled that the congressional district map drawn in 2016 cannot be used in the 2020 election until its legality is settled.

The districts have been challenged as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

The judges retain jurisdiction to move the date of the March primaries.