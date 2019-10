Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. -- U.S. Coast Guard crews off-loaded millions of pounds of illegal drugs Monday.

The drugs were seized recently off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The contraband was recovered from drug-smuggling boats in 18 separate operations.

It is worth nearly $400 million and included more than 27 million pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana.

It was off-loaded at Florida's Port Everglades.