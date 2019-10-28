2 charged with murder after man stabbed, killed in Winston-Salem, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were arrested and charged after a man was stabbed and killed on West Academy Street in Winston-Salem Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, of Winston-Salem, and Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, of Winston-Salem, were both charged with first-degree murder following the death of Marcus Warren Smith, 26, of Winston-Salem.

At 3:04 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at 1047 W. Academy Street, apartment 4.

Moments earlier, callers reported hearing sounds of a struggle or an assault coming from within the apartment.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Bussey and Sanchez and determined the two lived at the apartment.

Smith, who also lived at the apartment, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds, the release says.

EMS was called to the apartment and Smith was pronounced deceased.

Bussey and Sanchez are currently in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.

They are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)-773-7700.