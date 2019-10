× Woman killed by explosion at gender-reveal announcement, deputies say

DES MOINES, IOWA — A woman died after being hurt in an explosion during a gender-reveal announcement, Marion County deputies say, KCCI reports.

Officials responded to an explosion at 4:03 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced a 56-year-old woman dead.

An investigation found that the woman was killed by a piece of debris from an explosion during a gender-reveal announcement.