Several roads were closed in NC mountains, high winds flipped big rigs on I-40

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK — Downed trees and high winds closed down multiple roads within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, WNCN reports.

Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441), Laurel Creek Road, Little River Road and Cades Cove Loop Road are all closed while 30 mph winds with 50 mph gusts whip through the park, officials say.

Elkmont Campground and Cades Cove Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been closed as well.

Campers at Elkmont were being evacuated by park rangers, but those at Cades Cove were allowed to stay.

The high winds also caused several tractor-trailers to overturn and close down lanes along Interstate 40 in Tennessee, troopers say.

The lanes have since been reopened.