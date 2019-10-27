Person in hospital after being shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police responded to 709 Milton St. Saturday at 10:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers say they found a gunshot victim at the side of a building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition has not been revealed.

No suspect information is currently available.

The investigation is ongoing.

