× Person in critical condition after Greensboro shooting, multiple suspects arrested, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in critical condition after being shot in Greensboro and several suspects are in custody, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Sunday at 2:09 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of S. Elm Street and E. Washington Street when they got a report of shots fired.

Officers took a suspect into custody who they say threw a gun away.

A vehicle believed to be related to the incident then tried to drive away.

Four officers fired at the vehicle at Washington Street and Davie Street, the release says.

An early investigation shows no one was hit by police gunfire.

The people in the vehicle were arrested.

A short time later, officers were called to the intersection of E. Florida Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.

The person they found there is believed to be the victim of the original shots fired call on S. Elm Street and E. Washington Street, the release says.

The person was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene as well as the GPD Professional Standards Division.

Per protocol, the involved officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation.