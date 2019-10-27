× Man on meth, bath salts, eludes police in 125 mph car chase

BONDURANT, Iowa — Troopers in Iowa pursued a car going 125 mph after they recognized it was a stolen car that was connected to a death investigation, court documents state, KCCI reports.

The driver of the red 2015 Honda Civic, Joey Vazquez, 35, refused to pull over for authorities and a chase began Friday around 9 a.m.

Vazquez ran a stop sign and accelarated to 125 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He then swerved into oncoming traffic several times while officers pursued, according to documents.

When he got to Bondurant, he reportedly drove into the city’s 25 mph zone going 95 mph.

He then lost control of the car and was taken into custody after running into a median.

Test results following the chase show he had injected methamphetamine, consumed bath salts and smoked marijuana.

Vazquez is facing the following charges:

Operating while intoxicated

Driving while his license was denied

Driving while his license was under suspension

Eluding

Driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Failure to obey a stop or yield sign

Failure to maintain control

Speeding and third-degree theft

He is in the Polk County jail on $100,000 bail.