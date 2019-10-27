× Man found guilty of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

ALDEN, IOWA — An Iowa man has been convicted of sexually abusing an 11-year-old, KCCI reports.

Triston King Phillips abused the 11-year-old girl in 2018, according to a criminal complaint.

A therapist was told by the child that she had been sexually abused over many months.

The therapist then scheduled an interview with the Child Protection Center, and the girl told an interviewer that Phillips toucher her inappropriately.

Phillips was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

He is set to be sentenced Dec. 10.

He faces prison time of 25 years.