Kidnapped from her third birthday party and killed, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney to be laid to rest in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Funeral services for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, the girl who suffocated after being kidnapped from her third birthday party, will be held Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama.

Kamille's "homegoing service" will begin at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) at New Beginnings Christian Ministry, organizer Christopher Lauren Flowers said in a Facebook post. The girl will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery, about 12 miles away.

The service comes two days after a Jefferson County judge read the suspects' capital murder warrants in court, which indicated that the girl died from asphyxiation the same day she was kidnapped, according to reports from AL.com.

Kamille was abducted October 12 and her remains were found inside a Dumpster at a landfill Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29, were arrested and charged with capital murder of a victim younger than 14.

They are being held without bond, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said.

When asked in court if he had any questions, Stallworth told the judge, "I don't understand why I was charged with murder of this child," AL.com reported.

The judge told him a lawyer would explain the charges, the news outlet said.

There is no connection between Brown and Stallworth and Kamille's family, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Tuesday.

A report of a vehicle matching the description of the SUV allegedly used to abduct Kamille led police to Brown and Stallworth, who were taken into custody October 20, authorities said.

Before they were charged with murder, both were held on charges in unrelated cases, police said.

Police found child pornography on Stallworth's phone and charged him with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute, police said.

Brown was held on a probation revocation for an unrelated kidnapping, police said.