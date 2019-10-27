Greensboro police investigating after abandoned baby found

GREENSBORO, N.C — Greensboro Police are investigating after an abandoned baby was found.

Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn tells FOX8 that police responded to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 1:45 a.m. in reference to an abandoned child.

Police took the infant to the hospital to be evaluated.

The baby is in “fine physical condition,” Glenn said.

The baby’s exact age has not been released.

Police are investigating and Child Protective Services has custody of the child.