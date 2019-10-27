Father charged with homicide, child abuse after emaciated teen son found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania father is facing charges after his 14-year-old son who only weighed 70 pounds was found dead, KDKA reports.

The emaciated teen was discovered outside of the family's home Thursday morning.

Police say his father Antonio Juan Gonzalez is the one who called 911.

The teen was homeschooled and lived in the home with his father and his 4-year-old sister.

Police say their mother died years ago.

The little girl was average weight and seemed to be in good health.

She's now in state custody.

Police say they can't believe the conditions the children had to live in.

lt. dan ekis/state police crime section commander:

"It was squalor conditions. It was in a country setting. The victim was found just inside the trailer," said Lt. Dan Ekis, the state police crime section commander. "We couldn't begin to understand what this child went through in fourteen short years, but obviously the way he died, especially at the hands of his father, is especially disturbing."

Paul Bacorn, a friend of the father, is also facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, authorities are waiting for an autopsy to confirm the teen's cause of death.