Dog rescued after being stuck on cliff for 5 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO -- A dog trapped on an Idaho cliff for more than five days was rescued by heroes on a passionate mission, KMVT reports.

The dog, later named Clifford was saved by animal rescue officials.

"He was ready to come down," said Richard Jensen with the Friends Furever Animal Rescue. "It was pretty intense. especially getting up there and then it was even more so getting him down after trying to gain his trust and pass him down from one person to the next to get him down."

Volunteers got the call Oct. 13 and quickly made their way out where they found the dog trapped on a steep cliff.

Many other agencies, including law enforcement, were unable to help , but Dave Wright with the Friends Furever Animal Rescue and his crew knew their experience with rock climbing would come in handy.

"If we're not there doing it, who's going to be doing it?" Wright said. "So I've done years of scrambling, peak scrambling, alpine climbing, things like that. So we went in with safety in mind."

The drone video of Clifford quickly went viral, and the community jumped into action to donate money for his vet bills and to help him find an owner.

"You know it's the nature of Facebook," Wright said. "As much as people hate the f -word, it has saved literally millions of animals."

The non-profit relies heavily on donations, volunteers and foster homes since they don't have a physical storefront or a shelter to keep the animals.

"We could just use help in transporting to and from the vets, getting people and going and doing home checks and people just going and doing little things all the time," one volunteer said.

Clifford is now recovering from superficial wounds at a foster home in Twin Falls.

"It is an extremely gratifying thing that we do," Wright said. "It keeps us going to be honest. Tthere's a lot of stress involved."

"There's stories that don't have happy endings. There's times we show up a minute too late. But it's the happy endings is why I do it," Jensen said.