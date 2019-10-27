Crash shuts down all lanes of I-77 northbound

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 77 northbound are shut down after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m.

The road is closed near exit 82 in Yadkin County.

To detour, take exit 73 onto US-421 south then go around 8.5 miles to exit 257 onto US-601 north.

Keep going for about 26 miles to I-74 then turn left onto I-74 west and go about 6 miles to get back on I-77.

Lanes are expected to reopen at 4:25 p.m., NCDOT says.