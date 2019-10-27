× Company offers non-smokers extra 6 paid days off to make up for cigarette breaks

TOKYO, JAPAN — A Japanese company is offering an extra six paid days off per year to its employees who don’t smoke as a way to off-set the amount of time that smokers take during their breaks, The Telegraph reports.

Piala Inc., a Tokyo marketing firm, made the change after receiving complaints from non-smoking workers who were saying they are working more hours than their coworkers who do smoke.

The new policy was put in place in September, and workers haven’t waited around to take advantage of it.

Around 30 of the 120 workers have taken advantage of the extra days and have encouraged four others to try and quit smoking.