2 taken to hospital after Randolph County wreck involving tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer Sunday near Hopewell Church Road in Randolph County, police say.
An 18-wheeler was going north when it had a blowout and crossed lanes.
A PT Cruiser in the opposite lane was then hit by the 18-wheeler.
The driver and passenger in the PT Cruiser were taken to the hospital, police say.
NCDOT says the accident happened around 6:36 p.m.
The wreck is not expected to be fatal.
One lane is now reopened.