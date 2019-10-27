× 2 taken to hospital after Randolph County wreck involving tractor-trailer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer Sunday near Hopewell Church Road in Randolph County, police say.

An 18-wheeler was going north when it had a blowout and crossed lanes.

A PT Cruiser in the opposite lane was then hit by the 18-wheeler.

The driver and passenger in the PT Cruiser were taken to the hospital, police say.

NCDOT says the accident happened around 6:36 p.m.

The wreck is not expected to be fatal.

One lane is now reopened.