× 2 shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were found with gunshot wounds in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police responded to 5323 Fox Cove Lane at 1:55 a.m. Sunday when they were told shots were fired in the area.

Officers say they found two gunshot victims in stable condition.

They were taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.