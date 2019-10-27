× 19 horses die in barn fire, officials say

BARTOW County, Ga. — Nineteen horses are dead after an early-morning barn fire in Georgia, WGCL reports.

The barn went up in flames Saturday around 6:30 a.m., authorities say, and the Bartow County Fire Marshall believes the fire started around chips used as bedding material.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

When firefighters arrived to put out the fire, they say nineteen dead horses were found.

Police are still investigating.