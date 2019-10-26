Woman accused of sex trafficking girls she was supposed to protect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman entrusted with helping at-risk girls is now accused of trafficking them, WISN reports.

The victims said they met the woman when she was a worker at a treatment facility for adolescent girls, but, instead of protecting them, police say she forced them into prostitution.

Samaria Williams and Kendra Bay of Milwaukee are accused of child sex trafficking.

Police say Bay met at least two teens at the Milwaukee Academy on Brown Deer Road while working at the facility.

Milwaukee Academy is supposed to be a safe haven and treatment facility for adolescent girls, some who have already been victims of child sex trafficking.

The victims say Bay and Williams ended up picking up both girls after they were no longer living at the academy and took them to Chicago where they were going to do activities related to prostitution.

The girls were also reportedly forced into sex acts with strangers in Milwaukee.

The girls told police Bay posted ads on backpage.com with random names, pictures and phone numbers and sold the teens for sex with strangers for several hundred dollars a day each in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee and some cities in Wisconsin as well as several Milwaukee area homes.

Court records indicate Bay and Williams are on the run and facing arrest warrants.

The allegations stem from 2015.

The Milwaukee Academy says Bay passed a criminal background check and that she worked there for three months before she was fired for failing to show up for work.