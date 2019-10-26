Volunteer groups help improve homes in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Volunteer groups helped improve homes in High point Saturday by taking part in Operation Inasmuch.

Over 100 volunteers partnered to help repair 10 homes in the Burns Hill neighborhood.

Kickoff began at Morehead Recreation Center at 101 Price Street.

Operation Inasmuch is a partnership between Community Housing Solutions, Housing Consultants Group and the City of High Point, officials with the operation say.

The one-day event happens twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, and is focused on home repairs and neighborhood revitalization in High Point.

The City of High Point assesses which neighborhoods are in need of improvement, and volunteers meet up to help make homes warmer, drier and safer.

The idea for the day of service is taken from the scripture passage in Matthew that asks people to take care of their neighbors, officials with the operation say.