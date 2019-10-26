Twin has twin daughters born on his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A Missouri man is the proud father of twin baby girls, WDAF reports.

He's also a twin, and his newborn twin daughters were born on his birthday.

"For some reason, as a kid and getting older, I just always wanted twins, but you don't think that wish is going to come true," said Laken Johnson, the twin's mother.

Kody Johnson, the twin's father, and his twin sister Kiersten were born October 16th, 1993 in central Missouri.

He moved to Liberty where he'd meet Laken.

"I had a weird feeling before the first appointment that we were having twins before they even told me," Laken said.

The babies were due in November.

The couple planned to go to dinner and a movie last week to celebrate Kody's birthday after Laken's doctor's appointment.

"The doctor came in and he's like 'I'm 90% sure you are having these babies today', so I called him, and I said 'happy birthday, your twins are coming,'" Laken said.

"I actually think my sister was even more excited. She started crying when I called her on the way to the hospital," Kody said.

Adalee and Kaelyn Johnson were born October 16th exactly 26 years after their dad and aunt were born.

Now a week old, Kaelyn and Adalee are back home.

Aunt Kiersten has already come to town to visit.

"She calls me every day. Tries to get me to send pictures nonstop," Kody said.

The baby girls are already showing their differences.

"Kaelyn is a little more chill. Adalee is a little bit more of a princess," Kody said.

Kody and Laken are still adjusting to life as parents of twins.

"We've got our own little system down or trying to get down and I haven't quite figured out how to feed them at the same time yet," Laken said.

Advice on raising twins is just a phone call away to Kody's parents.

"They just said it was going to be a lot of work which we don't know any different," Kody said.

He would still like to have a boy, but maybe he could settle for being an uncle to one or two if his sister has kids.

But what if they were also born October 16th?

"That would be the craziest thing ever, but I guess it could happen. I didn't think it would happen to me," Kody said.