Chocolate lovers, rejoice!

You don't have to go trick or treating to get free Snickers this year.

Snickers is giving away a million free bags of candy ahead of Halloween.

You just have to go to onemillionsnickers.com and enter your cellphone number.

This will allow you to claim a digital gift card for $3.90: the price of a bag of fun-size Snickers.