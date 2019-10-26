× She texted her father on the 4th anniversary of his death. She got a reply this year

NEWPORT, Ark. — Chastity Patterson, 23, lost her father 4 years ago and has been texting his number each night to keep his memory alive, KTHV reports.

She was texting him Thursday, the day before the 4th anniversary of his passing, telling him about how she beat cancer and graduated from college with honors.

That’s when she got a reply.

“Hi sweetheart, I am not your father, but I have been getting all your messages for the past 4 years,” the message said.

The man on the other end of the phone introduced himself as Brad and told Chastity about how he lost his daughter in a car wreck in 2014.

He says her messages kept him alive.

“I’m sorry you lost someone so close to you, but I have listened to you over the years,” Brad said. “You are an extraordinary woman and I wish my daughter would have become the woman you are.”

Chastity posted the story on Facebook and it went viral.

She says she can now let her father rest.