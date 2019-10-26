NC NAACP helps launch farmer’s market in High Point for underprivileged communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- NC NAACP’s Anti-Poverty Committee announced that the Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market launched in High Point Saturday to bring fresh food to people in food deserts.

The market went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was held at 710 Washington Street, High Point 27260.

The NC NAACP worked with Sandhills Cooperation Association and Sandhills Area farmers.

The Bountiful Land project provides fresh, whole, affordable foods and offers new commercial outlets for small farmers of color, the NC NAACP says.

The project is designed to help families who are denied convenient access to mainstream grocers and to ensure that black and brown growers are able to retain their family farms by keeping them productive.