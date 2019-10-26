× NC man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog, facing animal cruelty charge

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Columbus County man was arrested and is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, WWAY reports.

Rajjennah Davale Powell was arrested by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office detectives Thursday and charged with one count of cruelty to animals, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

“I mean it’s just like shooting someone in your family,” said Brad Faulk, the dog’s owner. “My father came over here and let the dogs out and he left and went to the grocery store and so they followed him down the road after he left. They were walking down this road right here and basically, the guy just shot my lab.”

Faulk says Bella, a black Labrador and his faithful hunting dog, was shot.

“What I understand everyone tells me, she was shot in the side right in the gut and she ran about 100 yards trying to make it back here and fell out dead in the side of the ditch,” Faulk said.

Faulk says the loss is more painful because Bella wasn’t just a pet to him. He believes it could take him years to find another dog as good as Bella.

“There is a lot of time, a lot of money invested in this dog for fetching ducks,” Faulk said. “We do dove and duck hunts and now we don’t have a dog…She was in her prime year.”