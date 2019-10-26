Hunter gored, killed by deer he shot, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YELLVILLE, Ark. -- A man died in a hunting incident in Arkansas recently after authorities say he was attacked by the deer he had just shot, KYTV reports.

"I've worked for the Game and Fish Commission for 20 years, and it's one of the stranger things that's happened," said Keith Stephens, chief of communications

Officials said 66-year-old Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting near Yellville.

"I don't know how long he left it there, but he went up to check it to make sure it was dead. And evidently, it wasn't," Stephens said.

He says that's when the deer attacked.

"It got back up, and he had several puncture wounds on his body," Stephens said.

The agency reported Alexander was by himself but able to call his family, who called emergency responders.

He later passed away at the hospital.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said it is unclear whether Alexander died from those puncture wounds, or from another cause, like a heart attack.

"It's my understanding there's not going to be an autopsy, so we may never know what actually happened," Stephens said.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says it's important for hunters to make sure the deer is not moving for about 30 minutes before approaching it.

"When you get up there, be really careful around it because it may not be dead," Stephens said. "But if you let them lay there for a while and they don't move, and he may have done that. we just don't know."

Authorities say the victim was an experienced hunter, so they doubt his injuries were from poor hunting practice.