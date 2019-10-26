× Habitat for Humanity starts project to build 4 Greensboro homes in a week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Habitat for Humanity Greensboro Builders Association began a project called Raising Roofs to build four homes in a week.

The project started Saturday at 7 a.m. in Greensboro’s White Oaks Heights neighborhood.

A dedication ceremony will be held Friday at 4 p.m.

Professional builders, Habitat for Humanity team members, volunteers and future homeowners will work at four construction sites in a neighborhood block bounded by Phipps Avenue, Yanceyville, Picard and Pershing streets, Habitat for Humanity officials say.

Over the next year, 17 homes are expected to be built.

“With these four homes, a fresh, new, neighborhood is rising, bringing stability to families and the community that raises property values in a concerted project whose value exceeds $3 million,” said David Kolosieke, Habitat Greensboro president and chief executive officer. “The new homeowners will be working side-by-side with dedicated professionals and volunteers building to safe, affordable housing so important to deserving families with children. The other significant benefit of this rising neighborhood is the new homes will generate property taxes to fund city, county services, infrastructure and public schools.”